Randall Dean Wahl, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home. He was born May 14, 1955, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Noble Gene Wahl and Helen Mary Gardner. Randy retired from Kleeman Masonry as a master mason. He loved hunting, tinkering, animals, and classic cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Baby Wahl.
He is survived by two sons, Nathan Wahl (Jennifer) and Randall Dean Wahl, II; five grandchildren, Carly, Hallie, Lacey, Buddy, and Shelton Wahl; one great-granddaughter, Hadley Ricer; and siblings, Terry “Beetle” Wahl (Jeanie), Berry Wahl (Nicki), Gerry Wahl (Candy), Sharon Ross (Harold), and Becky Mattingly.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
