Randall E. Kingkade, Sr., 75, of Utica, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones while under the care of Hospice Sunday, May 15, 2022. Born in Daviess County February 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Basil and Emma Sue Lewis Kincaid.
Mr. Kingkade was a Jack of all trades. Known to many by his nickname, Ratchet, he always had a tool in his hands to fix things. He worked at Owensboro Canning Company, Cambron’s Body Shop, Abrams Electric, Oney’s Apartments, King’s Great Buys Plus, and more. Mr. Kingkade enjoyed fishing, camping, and repairing and painting vehicles in his spare time.
Mr. Kingkade was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He taught his children to have faith and the importance of loving their family. He was a kind man who never met a stranger and would always stop to help anyone.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kingkade also was preceded in death by sisters, Wanda Nelson, Margaret Conkright, and Evelyn Horn and brothers, James Kincaid, Marvin Kingkade, Raymond Kincaid, Douglas Kincaid, Michael Kincaid, and William Kincaid.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Ann Kingkade; his three children, Randall (Rita) Kingkade, Jr., Margaret (John) Ramburger, and Tina (Steve) Fickas; grandchildren, Alissa (Alex) Carmon, John Michael (Sydney) Ramburger, Gabrielle Ramburger, Katie Kingkade, Daniel Fickas, and Jonathon Stinnett; great-grandchild, Shylee Stinnett; two sisters, Betty (Jay) Gabbard and Ruth McKeown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Randall Kingkade will be at noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for Mr. Kingkade’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
