Randall Eugene Nash Sr., 71, passed away at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born October 23, 1950, to Ishmael Nash, deceased, and Stella Howard Nash. Randall had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making people laugh and putting smiles on their faces. Randall never met a stranger. Most of all, Randall loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed working and was always there for anyone who needed him.
In addition to his father, Randall is preceded in death by his brothers, David Paul and Earl Nash, and his son, Jon Morgan.
Randall is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jackie Nash; children, Randall Nash, Jr., Jason (Misty) Nash, Alan (Chasity) Morgan, Kristen (Gregory) Smith, and Kasey (Dakota) Hulsey; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his mother, Stella Nash; and his siblings, Leon (Rosemary) Nash, Wilson (Linda) Nash, Allen (Robin) Nash, Kenny (Sheila) Nash, and Sue (Rick) Fisher.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 1 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with the burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
