ROCKPORT, Ind. — Randall Eugene “Randy” Spinks, 60, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Jan. 26, 2021.
Survived include his boys, Randall and Sam; his sister, Margaret (Andrew) Tindle; his lifelong mate of 20+ years, Lisa Spencer; and Lisa’s boys, Christopher and Paul Ryan.
Private family service: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Please make the check payable to “Owensboro Health Foundation” and include “Randall E. Spinks” in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at of over the phone at 270-688-2113.
