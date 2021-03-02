BEAVER DAM — Randall G. Pugh, 74, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. He was a barber and a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Autry Pugh; sons, Jeffrey (Phyllis) Pugh and Jason (Leslie) Pugh; brother, Doug (JoAnn) Pugh; sisters, Judy Murphy and Stella (Fred) Bishop.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home. Due to State Regulations we can only seat 50% of our capacity and masks must be worn.
