Randall Keith Smith, better known as Randy, 56, of Owensboro, left this world on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones, to be reunited with the love of his life, Rhonda Smith, and his beloved father, Clarence Smith. Randy joined the world on July 6, 1965, in Daviess County to Clarence and Mary Smith. Randy married Rhonda in 1984. He worked at Pilot Steel Fabricating for 15 years. Randy had a passion for shooting guns, fishing, woodworking, and most importantly, being surrounded by his grandbabies.
Left to continue his passions are his two sons, Kevin (Tosha) Smith and Corey (Jessica) Smith; his daughter, Michelle Smith; his mother, Mary Smith; nine grandchildren, Aubry, Hadlee, Karleigh, Aaron, Caleb, Ethan, JJ, Braxton, and Madilynn; his three brothers, Danny (Patty) Smith, Kenny (Karen) Smith and Larry Smith; and one sister, Ann Smith.
Services will be 6 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneral
