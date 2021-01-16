Randall L. Bittel, 80, of Owensboro, formerly of Foster Road in Philpot, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Beech Grove on Nov. 30, 1940, to the late Edward and Ada Atherton Bittel. Randall was retired from Yager Materials, where he worked as a mechanic. He was a man of few words who enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and going to the Smoky Mountains. Randall especially loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Fulton Bittel, in 2019; his brother, Jim Bittel; his sister, Marcella Bittel; and his son-in-law, Larry Edge.
Randall is survived by his children, Louis Bittel, Anji Edge and Becky (Bubby) Morris; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the AmVets, 2600 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Services will be private.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Bittel. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Randall L. Bittel and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented