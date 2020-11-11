LAGRANGE — Randall L. Cecil, of LaGrange, formerly of Owensboro, died Nov. 8, 2020. He was born July 29, 1950, to the late Joseph L. and Mary E. Cecil. He served in the U.S. Army and retired as an electrician.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith Joseph Cecil.
He is survived by his siblings, Suzzanne (Bob) Fazio, Cindy (Tony) O’Bryan, Mike (Sheila) Cecil, Steve (Donna) Cecil, Tim (Janie) Cecil and Kirk (Rita) Cecil.
There will be no visitation and services will be private.
