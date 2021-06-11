Randall Leon Hagan Jr., 48, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born Aug. 3, 1972, in Daviess County. He worked for BWX Technologies and enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing with his grandchildren. Randy was a coin collector, woodworker and machinist.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy Smith Hagan; parents Randall and Dianne Hagan; daughter Krystal Hagan Burton (Matt); two sons, Bradley and Sean Hagan; grandchildren Brakson Hagan Bennett and Fischer Randall Hagan; grandmother Martha Rose Hagan; a sister, Kimberly (Larry) Jewell; mother and father-in-law Janice and Larry Smith; sister and brother-in-law Tina (Greg) Morgan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenbriar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented