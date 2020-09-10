Randall M. Turner, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 26, 1937, in Owensboro to the late Velva Dean and the Rev. Thomas Roy Turner. Randall was a member and pastor of House of Prayer Church and retired from the Plumber & Pipefitters Local 633. He loved to spread God’s word by singing and playing music, especially with the Turner Family gospel group.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Johnston Turner; brother Thomas Turner; two sisters, Fern E. Stevens and Betty Jo Sosh; grandson Dakota Helms; and great-grandson Kaiden Renfrow.
Survivors include his daughters, Pamela Brunty, Rita (Richard) Wedding, Karin Wedding and Shannon (Brian) Alley; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Alice Boarman, Rebecca Phillips, Nancy Gaddis and Janice Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented