Randall “Randy” Joseph Clark, 45, of Owensboro, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at his home after a lengthy illness, on November 30, 2020. He was born in Jefferson County, Louisville on November 14, 1975, to the late Jay and Sue Clark.
Randy was a mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, racing, Saints football and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind those to cherish his memory; his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Clark; two sons, Austin and Michael Clark; two daughters, Savannah and Dusty Clark; three grandchildren, Emelynn, Rylin and Josephine, all
of Owensboro; a brother, Jesse Lee (Jessica) Clark, two nephews, Beau and Brody; a niece, Haylee, all
of Whitesville and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Services will be private at Zion Baptist Church in Reynolds Station with burial following at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Falls of Rough.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Randy Clark Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P. O. Box 6, Whitesville KY 42378.
Online condolences and donations may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented