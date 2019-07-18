Randall White, 80, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 22, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Ward and Theda Karney White. Randall retired from OMU where he worked as a supervisor and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Kessinger.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Ruth White; a daughter, Pam Coomes (Chuck); two brothers, Sam White and Dennis White; one sister, Kaye Butts (Tony); and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Peggy Smith officiating and Pastor Amy MacDonell-Call assisting. Burial follows in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. John United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2160 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented