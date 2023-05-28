BREMEN — Randel Lee Eaves, 69, of Bremen died Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Mr. Eaves was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 17, 1953.
He was a truck driver for various companies and a preacher.
Mr. Eaves was a member of Faith Apostolic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia McCrory; sons, Aarron (DJ) Eaves of Central City, Joshua (Vanessa) Eaves of Central City and Smiley Eaves of Bremen; daughters, Alisa (Artae) Washington of Missouri and Tonya Eaves of Madisonville; sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until time of service Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy: Randel Lee Eaves memorial fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home P.O. Box 548 Central City, KY 42330.
