Randell Lee Hulsey, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 22, 1941, in Owensboro, to the late D.W. "Bill" and Helen Marie Lee Hulsey. Randell graduated from Daviess County High School in 1959, was a member of Amvets Post 119, Fraternal Order of Eagles, V.F.W. Post 696 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was employed by South Central Bell, AT&T and retired from Lucent Technologies, working with the Private Branch Exchange (PBX) department.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Allen and Warren Lynn Hulsey; and a great-granddaughter, Eden Satine Palm.
Randell is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Stringer Hulsey of Owensboro; a daughter, Lisa (Jimbo) Mourning of Utica; two sons, Richard (Debbie) Hulsey of Louisville and Keith Hulsey of Owensboro; grandchildren David Craig (Cynthia) Rudd, Randa Jo (Blakely) Kennedy, Casia Palm, Jaz Hulsey, Isabella, and Wyatt and Alayna Stallings; and also great-grandchildren Gage Palm, Adalin and Levi Hulsey and Nora Kennedy.
A celebration of life for Randell Lee Hulsey will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to AmVets Post 119, 1400 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Randell Lee Hulsey may be left at www.glenncares.com.
