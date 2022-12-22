CENTRAL CITY — Randy Alan Dukes, 62, of Central City, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 5:10 a.m. at his residence. He was a retired foreman for the Muhlenberg County Road Department and a member of Powers Chapel Church.
Survivors: wife, Teresa Joyce Dukes; daughters, Shandi Littlefield and Shari (Jordan) Ford; mother, Martha Dukes; one sister; and two brothers.
Service: Noon Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Powers Chapel Church, Bremen. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
