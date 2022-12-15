Randy Allen Cain, 66, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Chautauqua Rehab and Nursing Center in Florida. He was born July 18, 1956, to the late George Allen Cain and Dorothy Vanover Cain. Randy was a graduate of Apollo High School, attended Murray State University, and worked in insurance sales. Randy had a dry and witty sense of humor, a helping heart, a calming presence, and always put everyone before himself. He was always there to help anyone at any time. Even with declining health, Randy continued to try to help others and make everyone’s day brighter. He enjoyed watching UK basketball and football, the Packers, and his grandchildren in their activities and sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lawanna Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Jeremi) Bosley of Florida; two grandchildren, Trey Bosley and Haley Bosley of Florida; a brother, Kirby (Gwen) Cain; a niece, Sheridan Cain of Owensboro; and a niece and nephew, Kevin (Kathy) Jones and Rhonda Jones of North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Newman Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial will be in Scherer Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
A special thank you to all of his family and friends, Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest, Chautauqua Rehab and Nursing, and Regency Hospice for loving and caring for Randy.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Newman Baptist Church, 7777 Stanley Birk City Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or MentorKids Kentucky, 2815 Veach Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
