Randall Royce Baker, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Owensboro. Randy was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Owensboro, to the late George H. And Frances Baker. Randy was married to the love of his life, Veatrice Baker, for 60 years. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Owensboro. Randy was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He was a former teacher, football and basketball coach at Whitesville and Calhoun Schools and was the owner and operator of ‘Randy Baker Music World’ for 30 years. Randy was a very gifted musician and singer and entertained for 27 years at establishments such a Gabes Restaurant, Executive Inn and numerous other engagements. He was a trombonist, played the keyboard and saxophone. His hobbies included motorcycling, making Native American crafts and watching UK as he was a #1 fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Baker, Bill Baker (Doris), Roy Baker (Dolly) and Betty Baker Conner (John).
He is survived by his wife, Veatrice Baker; two sons, Mark Anthony Baker (Letitia) and Aric Scott Baker (Amy); grandchildren, Keyes Baker (Amber), Sarah Andriakos (Ben), Ryan Baker, Ashley DeSouza (James), and Alexis Baker; great-grandchildren, Jaclyn Grace Baker and Noah Kane Andriakos; and step-grandchildren, Natalie Miller (Steven), Corie Soto (Jonathan), and Wade Hodges.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Randy’s service will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
