SACRAMENTO — Randy Cardwell, 60, of Sacramento, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Cardwell; brothers Ernie Cardwell and James Cardwell Jr.; and sisters Sheila Haire and Virginia Morales.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday at Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. There will be no
public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy: Randy Cardwell Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Randy at muster
