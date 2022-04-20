Randy Dale Boone, 68, was welcomed home into the gates of Heaven Saturday, April 16, 2022, while surrounded by his wife and three children at his Masonville home. Randy fought a valiant fight against cancer for 12 years and now stands totally healed in the Presence of God.
Randy was born November 29, 1953, in Owensboro, to the late Dorothy Mae Williams and Joseph Hillary (Banty) Boone. He spent his childhood alongside his father, mother, and siblings on their southern Daviess County Farm raising prize-winning tobacco crops and tending to the various livestock. After graduating from Daviess County High School, Randy found the love of his life when he met Marcia Gaddis in 1971. They were later married on October 5, 1973. During their 48 years of marriage, they created an unbreakable bond of friendship and love.
His delightful demeanor was infectious, as was his smile, laugh, and love for life. Randy was selfless in every act and dedicated every moment of his life to loving and caring for his family. He was a respected son, husband, father, father-in-law, uncle, son-in law, brother-in-law, friend, and his favorite role was being “Pop.”
He was a man that loved the outdoors and was never able to sit still until the moment that his body forced him. He lived a simple life and never required much to keep him happy. He just needed morning coffee, a clean manicured lawn, a tidy garage, doing it right the first time, Daytona Beach in July, Sunday afternoons to watch NASCAR, his family, his grill, and, occasionally, some pineapple-upside down cake.
Randy retired from the Whirlpool Corporation when they shut down their factory in Evansville, Indiana. He then went to work at Pittsburgh Glass Works where he permanently retired.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Michael Boone; nephew, James (Jimmy) Phillip Edge II; two grandsons, Emerson Andrew Thomas Boone (Jason and Lisa) and Saul Cian Boone (Jason and Lisa); and father-in-law, William (Billy) Thomas Gaddis.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Marcia Gaddis Boone; three children, Jason (Lisa) Boone, Christopher (Kelsey) Boone, and Tiffany (Brad) Simpson; ten grandchildren, Seth Boone, Ireland Boone, Cian Boone, Campbell Boone, Dylan Huff, Karlee Huff, Emersyn Boyd, Emmalynn Boyd, Braxon Simpson, and Brantley Simpson; mother-in-law, Sue Gaddis; two sisters, Brenda Edge and Frances (Robert) Sims; special brothers and sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Coomes, Kevin (Tammy) Gaddis, and Melanie Stowe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A beautiful life that came to an end; he died as he lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts, a memory will always be kept of one we loved, and will never forget.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Sue Gaddis officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southeast Chapter (Ohio River Valley), P.O. Box 22443, New York, NY 10087-2443.
A special thanks to Dr. Randall Thomas and his staff.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
