ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Randy Lloyd Underhill, 72, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at The Water’s of Rockport, Indiana. He worked with The Heat & Frost Insulators Local 37 for many years.
Survivors: children, Mindy (Brian) Melton and Jennifer Underhill, and siblings, Christopher (Tracy) Underhill, Teresa Schroeder, Anita (Lewis) Shaw, Monica Yocum, and Cecilia Ann Underhill.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Bernard Catholic Church.
