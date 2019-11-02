HENDERSON -- Randy Lynn Hallmark, 63, of Henderson, tragically passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, due to a fire at his home. Randy was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Morehead, Mississippi, to the late Elonzo Hallmark and Agnes Louise Womack Hallmark. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Lonnie Hallmark.
Randy was a man of integrity, who had a soft heart inside of a hard, outer shell. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a firm but devoted father, who had a great sense of humor and provided for his three daughters and also loved his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering and being outside.
Survivors include Nancy Pendley of Henderson; his three daughters; nine grandchildren, Dana Hallmark of Henderson, and her children, Cruz, Gabrielle and Thomas; Brandy Hall (Nick) of Owensboro, and children Connor, Derek, Ava, Ella and Finley; Amber Hallmark of Evansville, and daughter Amariah; great-grandson Weston Hallmark; brother Donnie Hallmark of Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private time to share memories at a later date.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
