Randy Patton, affectionately known as Grandad, passed away and entered heaven around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021. His daughter, Bridget, and son-in-law Andy were by his side. He was born Aug. 23, 1955, in Paducah to the late Robert and Donna Yvonne Lindsey Patton. He battled Type 2 diabetes for many, many years and the complications of Type 2 diabetes took a toll on his health. Randy moved in with his daughter and family in January 2012 and became an integral part of the Prusz family. He was a wonderful Grandad to Jackson, Brady and Mason and enjoyed being a transport service for them to ball games, school, etc.
He retired from
Paducah Power System and then drove for Car-Mart, first in Paducah and later in Owensboro, to have something to do in retirement. He sang in several gospel quartets most of his life, and one group, Four Fold, once
was on the gospel charts! He made many friends in the business and toured with the Marksmen the longest. He loved St. Louis Cardinal baseball.
He was survived by and loved his daughters, Bridget Prusz (Andy) of Owensboro and Sara Crabtree (Ben) of Cunningham; grandchildren Jackson, Brady and Mason Prusz and Guyden and Faith Crabtree; brother Robert Patton (Teresa) of Modoc, South Carolina; and a niece, Mariann Horne and her children, Jonathan and Alexis Tollison of Bonneau, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Lindsey Funeral Home, 226 N. Fourth St., Paducah, KY 42001. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented