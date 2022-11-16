Randy Ray Fuqua, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 18, 1968, in Owensboro to the late Augustus Lee Fuqua and Shirley Smith Fuqua. Randy worked as a farmhand and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Fuqua and Jacob Fuqua; brothers, David Fuqua and Charles Fuqua; and sisters, Bonnie Fuqua and Elsie Mattingly.
He is survived by his children, Randy Patton, Jessica Patton, Tara Fuqua, David Goatee (Amber Button), Melissa Allgood (Herbert Allgood Jr.), Roger Fuqua Jr., Maggie Fuqua, Josh Meyer, and Sonny Parrish; companion, Connie Estes; grandchildren, Amber Mattingly, Kara Allgood, Elizabeth Fuqua, Jayden Fuqua, Mia Sheets, Isabella Sheets, Brooklyn Patton, Brycen Patton, Brittney Goatee, Skyler Napp, Emma Parrish, Keeile Parrish, Emily Parrish, Carleigh Fuqua, Amara Hope, and Marcella Fugua; two great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Harris and Jordan Harris; and siblings, Betty Bryan (Ronald), Thomas L. Fuqua (Mary Louise), Roger Fuqua (Anna), and Ricky Fuqua (Crystal).
The funeral service will be noon Friday, November 18, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery, Rosine. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Randy Fuqua Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
