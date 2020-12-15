MCHENRY — Randy “Todd” Rowe, 44, of McHenry, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 12, 1976, in Hammond, Indiana, to Randy L. Rowe and Debbie Newgent Hayden. Todd was a former chemical operator for Iroquois Bio-Energy. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, LB Newgent; paternal grandfather, Harold Rowe; one aunt, Donna Lopez and one uncle, David Rowe.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his parents, Randy L. Rowe, of McHenry, and Debbie (Bill) Hayden, of South Bend, Indiana; his daughter, Marissa Rowe, of Hammond, Indiana; one sister, Kelly Rowe Price, of Lowell, Indiana; paternal grandmother, Mary Ruth Rowe; maternal grandmother, June Sherman; niece and nephews, Kaylee and Geoffrey Schwertfeger and Joshua and Lucas Voyles; great-nephew, Mason Pancek; Uncles and Aunts, Dennis Newgent, Lloyd (Theresa) Rowe, Joe (Teresa) Rowe, Dennis (Connie) Rowe, Patty Newgent, Shirley Orme, Linda (Freddy) Rock, Norma Wright (Jessie) and Diane Rowe.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry with Tony Everley officiating. A drive thru visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Randy “Todd” Rowe by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
