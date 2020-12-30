GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Rannie C. Basham, 95, of Grandview, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Rannie was born in Livermore on July 25, 1925, to the late Edd C. Basham and Mary E. Smith Basham. Rannie served in the U.S. Army from December 1943 until February 1946 in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He had been a mechanic and supervisor with the Daviess County School Corp.
In addition to his parents, Rannie is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Basham; his children, Janet D. Basham Payne, Dwain L. Basham and Linda Sue Basham Bradshaw; his granddaughter, Krysten D. Lindsey; and his siblings, Carline Basham Millay, Harold E. Basham and Ray G. Basham.
Rannie is survived by his children, Scott A. Basham and his wife, Deana, of Grandview, Indiana, Randy C. Lindsey and his wife, Leanne, of Martin, Tennessee, and David W. Basham of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Marye Abdulla, Amanda Lindsey, Chassy Beebe, Maggie Lindsey, Bergen Lindsey, Keshia Basham, Bryan Basham and Benjamin Basham; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
