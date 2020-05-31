RUMSEY — Ranny D. Cobb, 66, of Rumsey, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Rumsey. Ranny earlier worked at the George S. Carrington Company in Henderson and was a member of the Rosie Cross Fraternity.
Survivors include a brother, Paul Cobb.
There will be no public services. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Ranny’s family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ranny D. Cobb, Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
