MAYFIELD — Rasheen Shavon Galbreath, 42, of Mayfield, was born Aug. 30, 1978, and died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Albert Chandler Hospital at UK in Lexington. She was a previous member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Mayfield and later became a member of the Sweeney Street Missionary Baptist Church in Owensboro. She was employed by Mills Manor in Mayfield.
Her mother, Cindy Galbreath, preceded her in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Taavia Morris of Mayfield; two brothers, Robert Charmaine (Shawntae Todd) Galbreath of Mayfield and Raphael Kendrick of Nashville, Tennessee; one sister, Brooke Nicole Kendrick of Greenville; father the Rev. Robert C. (Dorothy Jean) Kendrick of Greenville; four aunts; three nephews; four nieces; and a host of other more distant relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
