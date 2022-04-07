BEECH CREEK — Ray Atherton, 76, of Beech Creek, died Monday at 10:05 p.m. at Ridgewood Terrace Health Rehab in Madisonville. Mr. Atherton was born April 28, 1945, in Central City. He was retired from Peabody Coal Company as a roof bolter, and he was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. He loved all of his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved spending time with his special buddy, Lance “Slick” Tate. He was a member of UMWA Local #1605, and he enjoyed their monthly get togethers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha Atherton; and sisters, Betty Atherton, Francis Shirk, Jean Hendrix and Mary Lou Atherton.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carla Sue Vanlandingham Atherton; daughter, Trina Rhea (Carey) Capps of Fulton; grandchildren, Cara Rayleigh Capps and Carson Landon Capps; and special buddy, Lance “Slick” Tate.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
