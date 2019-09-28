MURRAY -- Mr. Ray Bradley Dowell, 88, of Murray, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Dowell was born in Irvington on Jan. 25, 1931, to the late J.A. Dowell and Louise (Kerr) Dowell. Mr. Dowell retired as the executive vice-president for Reynolds Metals Company based in Richmond, Virginia. He was an Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dowell was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Dowell.
Mr. Dowell is survived by one daughter, Belinda Peebles and husband Marc of Murray; one son, Brad Dowell of Augusta, Georgia; one sister, Shirley Wilson of St. Louis; one brother, Bobbie Dowell of Louisville; two grandchildren, Amanda D. Duncan and husband Jonathan of Murray and Adam M. Peebles and wife Reina of Nashville; two great-grandchildren, Noah Ray Duncan and Annie Dowell Duncan, both of Murray.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 S. Park Road, Ste. 100, Hollywood, FL 33021-8335.
There will not be a public visitation or service. A private family service will be held at a later date.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
