Ray Brickner, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Vanderbilt Health. He was born Feb. 6, 1941, in West Harrison, Indiana, to the late Leo and Minnie Day Brickner. Ray was of the Catholic faith, being a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for 23 years. He dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren. Ray enjoyed fishing, going camping, flying his model airplanes and relaxing while watching TV.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Sue Gabbard; and three brothers, Kurt, Jimmy and Rob Brickner.
Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deloris Ping Brickner; a son, Douglas Ray Brickner (Lisa) of Mount Vernon, Indiana; a daughter, Cynthia A. Sydenstricker (Mike) of Owensboro; a niece, Tammy Marrs (Tim) of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren Keaton Brickner, Courtney Brickner, Austin Sydenstricker and Shelby Sydenstricker; two step-grandchildren, Hannah and Brock; one sister, Judy Horn; one brother, David Brickner; and many other nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Ray will be 2 p.m. Monday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetic Association.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ray Brickner may be left at www.glenncares.com.
