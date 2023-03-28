BEECH GROVE — Ray DeGraef, 69, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest in Owensboro. Raymond David DeGraef was born Apr. 20, 1953, in Douglas County, Wisconsin. Ray retired from 4 Seasons Heating and Cooling in Owensboro, was a member of the Catholic faith, and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and coaching his children’s basketball, football, and baseball teams. For several years, Ray was a Junior Pro volunteer at Calhoun School.
Survivors include four sons, Jason DeGraef of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Logan DeGraef and Brody DeGraef, both of Beech Grove, and Steven Otto of Stephen’s City, Virginia; two daughters, Laura Bevil (Derek) of Owensboro and Melanie Stanishia of Utica; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Patrick DeGraef of Solan Springs, Wisconsin; and two sisters, Louise Baldwin of Texas and Vickie Withers of Florida.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Revs. Tony Boykin and Mike Clark officiating. Friends may visit with Ray’s family from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Ray’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Share your memories and photos of Ray at musterfuneralhomes.com.
