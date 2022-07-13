Ray Edward Jackson Sr., 81, of Utica, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home. All his health issues were healed when he went home to be with our Heavenly Father. He fought a good fight and was called the “Energizer Bunny” because he would always pull through each health crisis.
Mr. Jackson was born in Hancock County, the son of the late Clarence and Helen Crowe Jackson. He enlisted in the Army after completing high school in 1958, served three tours in Vietnam, and retired in 1980 earning the rank of First Sergeant after serving 22 years. He earned the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals along with several overseas medals and ribbons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Vonda Jackson; his second wife, Sandra Sue Jackson; and a grandchild, Rebecca Ann Jackson.
Surviving are his wife, Martha Jackson; sons, Ray Edward (Sharon) Jackson, Jr., Daniel B. Jackson, and Clifford D. (Jamie) Jackson; and step-children, Steven (Tammy Jean) Hamilton, Edwin L. (Kim) Smith, Tammy Collier, Viva Dawn Smith, Brenda (Barry) Girvin, and Cindy Cavanaugh. He was a loving Papaw to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Kane Alexander York, whom he adored. And he was also survived by sisters, Rebecca (Clifford) Gardner, Kathy Momo Marler, and Sonia Carlisle, and his caregiver, Todd.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Chapel of Rosehill Cemetery, with military honors. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
