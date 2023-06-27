CALHOUN — Ray F. Frashure, 90, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ray Floyd Frashure was born May 9, 1933, in Livermore to the late Floyd Elmo and Nola Mae Gilmore Frashure and was married to the former Karen Brooks Nov. 14, 1969. Ray retired from the State Highway Department in Calhoun and worked in the oilfields for more than 50 years. He was a member of the former Oak Grove United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed grilling and spending time with both his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Morgan, and by his nine siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Karen Frashure; two sons, Brian Brooks (Cherie) of Owensboro and Dwight Brooks (Julie) of Fairview Heights, Illinois; a daughter, Kim Smith of Calhoun; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Ray’s family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Ray’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Ray F. Frashure family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Ray F. Frashure Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Ray at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented