BREMEN — Ray Franklin Pointer, 66, of Bremen, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 8:53 a.m. at his home. He was a welder for Titan’s in Owensboro and was also a coal miner for 15 years.
Survivors: son, Jesse (Rhiannon) Pointer; daughter, Rayven (Chase) McRoy; mother, Agnes Pointer; and sisters, Tracy (Jimmy) Fraze, Rita (Alvis) Pointer, Teresa Pointer, Ann Pointer, and Heather (Mark) Roberts.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented