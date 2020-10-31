CALHOUN — Ray Hayden, 90, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Uof L Health — Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. Ray Mitchell Hayden was born April 7, 1930, in McLean County to the late John Truman and Anna Sue Smith Hayden and was married to the former Elna Mae Thomas on Sept. 23, 1950.
Ray was a farmer, a member of Calhoun Baptist Church and a past director for McLean County Farm Bureau. Ray’s number one hobby was fishing, followed closely by hunting and camping. He also enjoyed cooking, barbecuing and curing his yearly hams for many years. He loved every aspect of farming, from operating the machinery to bailing hay and caring for the livestock. Ray also loved attending the annual farm machinery shows and tractor pulls in Louisville, attending for more than 50 consecutive years.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Elna Hayden, who died Oct. 7, 2020; and by a daughter, Denise Hayden McElwain, who died June 14, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Gerry Hayden (Judy) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Shannon Hill (Megan Phillips), Ben Hayden (Angelia Dame), Nashau McElwain (Tyler Durham) and Emily Newton (Adam); and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Ray’s family from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Musters in Calhoun. Ray’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Ray’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Ray Hayden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
