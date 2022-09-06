Ray Henderson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 25, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Clifton and Pearl Henderson. Ray retired from Southern Wine and Spirits in Paducah where he worked for 35 years in liquor sales. He was humble, kind, hardworking, and someone who never complained. Ray never said a bad word about anyone and no one ever said a bad word about him, and he also enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Ray enjoyed his family and friends, most of all.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Henderson, and son-in-law, Trampas Potter.
Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley Henderson; daughter, Tanya Potter; sons, Kevin Henderson (Debbie), Monty Perrin, and his special friend, Michelle Jewell; grandchildren, Bailee Henderson, Austin Potter, Caleb Potter, Austin Perrin, and Taylor Perrin; great-grandchild, Ariana Perrin; sisters, Dorris Osborne (John) and Carolyn Hamilton (Wallace); and brothers, Larry Henderson (Phyllis) and Ricky Henderson (Diane).
The funeral service for Ray will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented