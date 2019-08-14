HARDINSBURG -- Ray Himmelhaver, 79, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Harrison County Hospital. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church, a U.S. Army veteran and owner and operator of Ray's Body Shop.
Survivors include his wife, Kitty Himmelhaver; son Andy Himmelhaver; daughters Jo Ann Rainwater and Gayle Himmelhaver; stepdaughters Wanda Probus, Nickie Montgomery and Elizabeth Montgomery; and brother Michael Himmelhaver.
Service: Noon Friday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy: Ray Himmelhaver Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
