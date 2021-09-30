Ray Jackson, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born in Balkan on Dec. 18, 1947, to Otis and Eunice Blakely Jackson. Ray was a self-employed carpenter for 50 years. He enjoyed watching the news and taking care of birds and stray cats.
Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his two brothers; a sister; and his stepson.
Ray is survived by his ex-wife and companion of 48 years, Pat Jackson; children Allen Jackson and Tina Robinson; his stepson, Kevin Platt; four grandchildren; his siblings, Bernice (Don) Flore, Bonnie Grech, Joyce Prater, Brenda (Bob) Whary, John (Sherry) Jackson and Warren Scott Jackson.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
