GREENVILLE — Ray Junior Boggess, 86, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He retired from Greenville Quarries as a blaster.
Survivors include four children, Ricky Boggess, Barbara Franklin, Michael Boggess and Angie Durall; and one brother, Euel Boggess.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private. Burial will be in Emberry Cemetery in Elkton.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
