Ray Knight, 80, of Utica, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation. Ray was a retired logger.
Survivors include a son, Charles Knight Jr.; a daughter, Amanda Knight; and a brother, William Knight.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Ray’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy: Ray Knight Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
