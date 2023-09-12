MCHENRY — Ray Lewis Rowe, 67, of McHenry, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2023. He was born July 22, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Jean “Hunkie” and Marvin Glen Rowe. Ray retired from a life of selling cars in the family business, along with trading in Harley-Davidson motorcycles, being an auto body man, building custom vans, a “professional” wheeler-dealer, and pretty much anything else he needed to do to get by. He lived life to the fullest, spending his time traveling the country with his wife, Benita, hanging out in the garage with all his friends and family, trail riding in the woods, and spending too much time working on “junk” race cars for the entire Broadway Gang. Ray was a proud 45-year member of the McHenry Masonic Lodge #800 F&AM.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Jean “Hunkie” and Marvin Glen Rowe.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Benita Snodgrass Rowe; two brothers, Jeff (Ellen) Rowe of Beaver Dam and Mark (Kellie) Rowe of McHenry; one son, Alan (Sandi) Rowe of Beaver Dam; a granddaughter that he loved more than anything in this world, Lydia Rowe of Beaver Dam; nieces, Crystal (Ben) Isaacs of Lexington and Marlie Rowe of Lexington; nephew, Mason Rowe of McHenry; and great-niece, Mara Isaacs of Lexington.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Ray’s family from 4 to 8 p.m., with a masonic service at 7 p.m., Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263 or at https://rmhc.org/donate. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Ray had saved can tabs to help this cause for nearly 20 years.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Ray Lewis Rowe by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
