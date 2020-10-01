HAWESVILLE — Ray Snyder, 94, of Hawesville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his family by side. Ray was born on Sept. 8, 1926, in Chamber to the late Walter E. Snyder Sr. and Luella Brown Snyder. Ray graduated from Beechmont High School in 1944 and married his high school sweetheart, Gwendyn Jett, in 1946. He co-owned Mayfield and Snyder IGA and Snyder’s Market for 35 years before retiring and starting on a one-year contract at Bill’s on the Hill IGA at age 56. After almost 24 years of his one-year contract, he retired again after being diagnosed with cancer at 79 and given six months to live in 2007.
Ray was a lifelong member of Hawesville Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School, served as Sunday School superintendent and trustee, always active in the choir and helped with vacation Bible school. He also sang in various gospel quartets all of his adult life, mainly The Witnesses for approximately 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter E. Snyder Sr. and Luella Brown Snyder; sister Nina (Charles) Schafer; brothers Stanley (Miriam), Bob (Florence) and Walter E. Snyder Jr. (June).
He is survived by his three children, Gay Snyder (Steve) Claypool, Kevin (Jill) Snyder and Kim (Rob) Kruse; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Fender), Jillian, Korbin and Laikyn Kruse, Dana (Jarrod) Ramsey, Lisa (Mike) McFarling, Travis (Ashley) Claypool and Savannah and Kyle Snyder; and his sweet sister-in-law, Gertrude Snyder (wife of June); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Ray’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
The family requests that all donations be made to the Hawesville Baptist Church busing fund. Share your memories and condolences with Ray’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
