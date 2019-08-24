HAWESVILLE -- Ray Sumner, 43, of Hawesville, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. He was born Oct. 17, 1975, in Owensboro to Clifton R. Sumner and Bonnie Jones Smith. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and doing anything outdoors. He was passionate about the NWTF, whose mission is to conserve the population of wildlife. Ray loved music and he loved his kids. He will be remembered for never meeting a stranger and doing anything for anyone who needed it.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Ray Sumner I; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Merritt Sumner; his children, Jordan and Blake Sumner and Lawson and Jenna Stewart; his mother, Bonnie (Jim) Smith; his stepmother, Karen Sumner; his siblings, Jamey (Rhonda) Sumner, Danny (Jenny) Crabtree and Candida Drury; his stepsiblings, Nathan and Caleb Smith, Nicole Hinton, Brandi Fetcher and Renae Thompson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mike and Geri Merritt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the National Wild Turkey Federation, in care of Western Kentucky Ridge Runners, 3041 Curdsville Delaware Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ray Sumner may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
