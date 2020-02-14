FALLS OF ROUGH — Ray Williams, 70, formerly of Centertown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Ohio County on July 14, 1949, son of the late Eck and Dora Simpson Williams.
Ray served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was retired from TVA. Ray was a member of Centertown Masonic Lodge 714, Rizpah Shriners and Local Laborers 1392.
He was preceded in death by his brothers; Randall and Donald Williams; and sister Wilma Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Cornett Williams; son Christopher English; stepson Brian Cornett; seven grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Ted Williams and Bob Williams; and sister Alma Faught.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Floyd Frank officiating. Burial will follow in Walton Creek Cemetery, where The Ohio County Honor Guard will perform final rites. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Walton Creek Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Commented