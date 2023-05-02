HORSE BRANCH — Rayburn Edward “Mickey” Burdin, 86, of Horse Branch, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, with his family by his side under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born Feb. 26, 1937, in Ohio County to the late John T. Burdin and Eddith Morris Burdin. Mickey was a farmer and member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ. He was a junk and knife collector and enjoyed attending tractor shows and auctions.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Daugherty Burdin; second wife, Violet Geary Burdin; daughter, Kim Burdin Daugherty; sister, Linda Burdin; and brother, W.H. Burdin.
Survivors include his son, Norman (Lisa) Burdin of Morgantown; daughter, Melinda (Bobby) Gary of Horse Branch; six grandchildren, Amy Daugherty, Sarah (David) Clark, Chris (Trina) Gary, Melissa (Kevin) Hitchel, Alexis Burdin, and Noah Burdin; eight great-grandchildren, Keaton Gary, Keirsten Gary, Kailynn Gary, Myla Hitchel, Brooks Hitchel, Tre Scott Clark, Alexia Clark, and Elizabeth Clark; great-great-grandson, Alexander Scott; and brother, Larry (Novella) Burdin of Horse Branch.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Mickey’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Rayburn Edward “Mickey” Burdin by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
