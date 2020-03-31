BEAVER DAM — Rayburn Lake Robinson, 90, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born on Nov. 17, 1929, in Rockport, Kentucky to the late Harvey Robinson and Irene Embry Robinson. Mr. Robinson was retired from Peabody Coal Company and was a member of Echols Church of God.
Mr. Robinson leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 55 years, Lola Coy Robinson, of Beaver Dam; six children, Kenny (Terry) Robinson, Richard (Lisa) Robinson, Dana (Jr.) Burden, Deloris Koch, Kathy Skoner and Brenda (Barry) Schroader; one sister, Lorene Fulkerson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two sons-in-law at heart, Robert Pease and Phillip Worley.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Pond Run Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Rayburn Lake Robinson by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented