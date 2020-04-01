Rayburn “Shot” Minton, 73, of Owensboro, passed away March 30, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Royalton, Illinois, to the late Rayburn and Betty Grizzell Minton. Rayburn was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially rabbit hunting, but what Rayburn loved more than anything was his grandchildren. His family will remember him as a compassionate man and for his generous nature.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Rogers Minton; his children, Rebecca “Becky” (Kenny) Fischer, Becky (Daniel) Brummett, Beth Mayes, Steve (Angel) Szefi, Jamie Minton and Oren Minton; his brothers, Jim (Brenda Jean) Minton and Carl (Geanine) Minton; his sisters, Denise Minton and Terry (Lonnie) Beegle; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his best friend, his dog, Jaycee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the services for Rayburn Minton will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be buried in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mr. Minton at www.glenncares.com.
Commented