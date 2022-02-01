Raymond A. McCormick, Jr., 64, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He was born July 17, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Raymond Allen McCormick Sr. and Mary Lou Martin McCormick. Ray owned and operated Thoroughbred Micro Systems and was the inventor of the Tool Caddy. He and Frank Taylor started the C.W. Skeeter’s Boogie Shack. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the USS Saratoga. Ray graduated from Owensboro High School in 1975 and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. He was a former member of First Baptist Church. Ray was a brilliant entrepreneur with a quick wit and infectious smile. He loved the ocean, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and, most of all, brainstorming new product ideas. He will be missed by all his many friends.
He is survived by his sister, Leigh Ann Crume (Jeff); a friend, Curt Newcom; and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s favorite charity or Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
