TELL CITY, Ind. — Raymond Curtis Greathouse, 91, of Tell City, Indiana, formerly of Newtonville, Indiana, and Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.
Raymond was born May 16, 1930, in Grandview, Indiana, to the late Willard and Flora (Winters) Greathouse.
Raymond was in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Raymond retired from Whirlpool after 35 years of employment. Raymond was a longtime member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and joined Lilly Dale Church of Christ after his marriage to Mona. One of the last words Raymond spoke was, “I love everyone.” And that was the truth. He loved everyone, especially his family and extended family.
Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Lora (Lovell) Greathouse; brothers Robert, Charles, George, James and Albert Greathouse; sisters Wanda Watson and Henrietta Shirley; and daughter-in-law Jennifer (Milburn) Greathouse.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Mona (Smith) Howell-Greathouse; son Kent Greathouse; daughters Ravonda Murphy and her husband, Mike; grandsons Matthew and Mitchell Greathouse and Timothy Murphy; granddaughter Devin (Murphy) Doherty and her husband, Matthew; great-grandson Daighton Greathouse; five step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel, 36 E. Market St., Chrisney, IN 47611. Services will begin 1 p.m. Friday, officiated by Bro. Eddie Oberding. Burial with military honors will be at New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana, immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Church of Christ, 14476 Old State Road 37, Tell City, IN 47586 or Chemo Buddies, 3700 Bellemeade Ave., Ste. 118, Evansville, IN 47714.
Friends unable to attend may send condolences at www.boultinghousefuneral
