Raymond Dale Underhill, 61, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born Aug. 30, 1959, in Daviess County to the late Everett Underhill Jr. and Helen Stevens Underhill. He worked as a supervisor at Walmart, and he also worked at Madewell Mobile Powerwash. Raymond enjoyed UK basketball, Seattle Seahawks, racing and shooting guns. He was a big family man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved his beloved pet pigs and his Beef O’Brady’s family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Mike Underhill.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kim Onstott Underhill; daughters Ashton Underhill (fiancé, Corey Wilson) and Alyisa Underhill; sons Jacob Underhill and Hunter Underhill; grandchildren Gracey Underhill, Cayden Ray, Adrianna Stodghill, Natalya Stodghill, Izzy Underhill, Dylan Tutt and Annalynn Rodgers; brother David Underhill; sister Pat Atherton; mother-in-law Sheila Hocker (Robbie); father-in-law Larry Onstott (Sandy); brother-in-law Larry Joe Onstott; sisters-in-law Sara Wahl (Michael), Mikie Underhill and Jeanie Underhill; many nieces and nephews; and Alyisa and Jacob’s mother, Lisa Kanable (Kevin).
Services will be private but will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. Friday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
The family asked that you all show your UK pride by wearing blue and white.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
